Amid Coronavirus gloom, Canada's insane hair freezing contest will put a smile on your face

In the time of pandemic, here is something that can put a smile on your face.



In Canada’s Yukon territory a Hair Freezing contest takes place at the Takhini Hot Pools. The winner of this insane challenge takes home CAD$2,000.



The natural hot tub, where people spend hours relaxing in nature's mineral-rich and odourless waters is privately owned by the company Takhini Hot Pools.



The contest takes place in the Takhini Hot Springs, located just north of Whitehorse, in northwest Canada. Each year, Takhini Hot Pools hosts the International Hair Freezing Contest.



To take part in the challenge, the person has to dip their hair on the hot water tub and wet their hair completely, and then cold breeze slowly freezes your hair and once you are done with the hairstyle, call the camera person and pose.

Have a look at some of the freezing hairdos.

The best hairdo wins CAD$2,000, and free passes to the hot spring.



Contestants are awarded in five categories: Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, Nongshim's People's Choice, and Tim Horton's Most Creative.

To take part in the challenge, one has to visit Takhini Hot Pools in the winter months, between December and March when the pools become heated.

The contest was started in the year 2011 and has gained popularity over the years. The hot tub though is closed due to COVID-19 outbreak right now.