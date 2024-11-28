New Delhi

Sharon Stone did not mince words as she spoke of how she feels about Donald Trump getting re-elected to power. Before the presidential elections, Sharon was possibly one of the first celebrities to say that she would move out of the US if Trump came to power. While we don’t have an update on whether she is thinking of relocating outside of the US, at Italy’s Torino Festival, Sharon called Americans “ignorant” and “arrogant”.

At the festival, Sharon said, “We have to stop and think about who we choose for government and if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself.”

She added, “You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before.”

My country is in the midst of adolescence

Sharon then went on to say that “My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naive, ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence.”

“Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté. What I would say is that the only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other.”

Sharon Stone attended this year’s Torino Film Festival to receive a lifetime achievement award.

Another actor who shared the sentiment was Alec Baldwin. He was there to present a screening of his 1990 movie The Hunt for Red October. At the festival, he said, “Americans are very uninformed about reality, what’s really going on. With climate change, Ukraine, Israel – you name it. All the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information.”