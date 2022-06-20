Amber Heard shops at discount department store with sister Whitney Henriquez

Amber Heard has been grabbing headlines since her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp began in April. Recently, the actress was trolled on social media for flying on a private jet amidst news of her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft claiming that Heard doesn't possess the means to pay the damages to Depp, as ordered by the jury.

For those uninitiated, Heard owes Depp a sum of USD 8.4 million in damages for defaming Depp.

And, now the latest is that pics of Heard's visit to a discounted department store in New York are going viral online. Dressed in an oversized shirt and jeans, Heard was seen walking along the clothing aisle.

The 'Aquaman' actress was accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez at TJ Maxx. Henriquez had also appeared in the Johnny-Amber defamation trial.



Meanwhile, netizens have been reacting to the actress' surprise spotting in different ways. One user wrote, "Amber Heard's money situation is apparently somewhat dire these days in the wake of the Johnny Depp verdict -- which awarded $8.3 million in damages -- so in light of that ... to TJ Maxx it is."

Another wrote, "With the track record of TMZ and Amber Heard, is it hard to work out whether it is staged by her and PR team to gain public sympathy and make her look more as a normal human. Alas, she has very little credibility so every action will be doubted."

While some took Heard's side and defended her. "Can a girl have a normal life without online bashing 24/7?," a user wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, the actress recently jetted off to New York City for her work meetings in a private jet. She later flew from New Jersey to Washington DC and returned back to her home in Virginia.