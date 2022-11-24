Amazon greenlights series on FTX scandal by Joe and Anthony Russo’s production

A limited series on the FTX scandal has been greenlit by Amazon. It will be made by Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company, AGBO. It will be an eight-episode series.

FTX was founded in 2019 and became one of the biggest and most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. After tasting success, the company has imploded with almost $2 billion in customer funds going missing. Currently an investigation is underway by federal agencies.

The plot of the series will have David Weil writing the pilot. He will also executive produce. Other executive producers include Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO as well as Natalie Laine Williams.

Reportedly, the series will be based on “insider reporting” by a number of journalists who have covered FTX and Bankman-Fried. There are also reports that the Russo brothers who worked on Avengers films are in discussions with several Marvel actors to play some roles in the series.

On the show, the Russo brothers said, “This is one of the most brazen frauds ever committed. It crosses many sectors—celebrity, politics, academia, tech, criminality, sex, drugs, and the future of modern finance. At the centre of it all sits an extremely mysterious figure with complex and potentially dangerous motivations. We want to understand why.”