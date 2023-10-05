Allu Arjun to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai
Following the massive success of Pushpa 1: The Rise, the superstar will now have his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai.
Allu Arjun is unarguably the most widely known face of Indian cinema today. The actor has made his distinctive identity globally and has contributed significantly to the entertainment sector with consecutive blockbusters, including Pushpa 1: The Rise, which became a blockbuster.
His performance in Pushpa recently fetched the Best Actor National Award.
With the preparation being done for the statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, the actor reportedly visited the museum for the measurement process for his wax statue. The news of this has been shared by Madame Tussauds Dubai on their social media handles as well.
Praising the superstar, Madame Tussauds Dubai Wrote, "National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award and icon of dance moves, the one and only Allu Arjun is all set to come face to face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year. Stay tuned for an event like never before. #alluarjun"
National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award and icon of dance moves, the one and only Allu Arjun is all set to come face to face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year.— Madame Tussauds Dubai (@Tussauds_Dubai) October 5, 2023
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024.