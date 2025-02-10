At the recent ‘Thank You Meet’ event, Pushpa star Allu Arjun, shared his gratitude towards the women who played pivotal roles in his journey. Allu Arjun, who has received immense love for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj, took a moment to thank the women in his life, both on and off-screen, for their support and dedication.

The actor started by acknowledging the significance of Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star in Pushpa: The Rise, saying, “My dear darling Srivalli, you are not here, but wherever you are, Pushpa is there. You are always there. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your incredible support. Thank you, my dear, thank you so much.” His words were a testament to the chemistry between them and the deep appreciation he holds for Rashmika's contribution to the film's success.

Allu Arjun also took the time to express gratitude towards Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made a special appearance in Pushpa: The Rise. He said, “Big thanks to my dear Samantha,” for her dedication and the impact her role had on the film.

In addition, the actor extended his thanks to young talent Sreeleela, who has recently been gaining attention for her performance in Kissik song from Pushpa 2. He added, “Also, the young talent of Kissik, Sreeleela,” acknowledging her potential and the promise she holds for the future of cinema.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: the Rise. Pushpa 2 released in theatres on December 5, 2024.

