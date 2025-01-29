After breaking box office records, Allu Arjun's widely discussed film Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally getting a digital release. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 5. It featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil along with Allu Arjun. The film is now all set to release on OTT platform on Netflix.



On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of Netflix India shared a teaser of the film and announced the premiere date of its digital release. The film will be releasing on the OTT platform on January 30.

Pushpa 2 to release on Netflix

Netflix announced that the OTT version will come with 23 minutes of extra footage. The post was accompanied by "Pushpa Bhau ne sun li aapki baat, ab Pushpa ka rule, Hindi mein bhi."

Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on 30 January in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!" read the caption.

About the film

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from the first film, Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel showcases how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sandal smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who still wants to seek revenge from Pushpa for his humiliation. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Pushpa 2 controversy

The excitement around the film's release was marred by a tragic incident that occurred a day before the release date. A woman died and her child was critically injured during a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The theatre was screening Pushpa 2, and the crowd surged to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who had visited the theatre to interact with the crowd.

WION's review of Pushpa 2

In her review of the film, WION's Shomini Sen wrote, "Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule overachieves on many aspects and is self-aware of the weight of expectation over it. Thereby, the genuineness of the story is not there as much as it was in the first part. A lot of loose ends are not neatly tied off, and Shekhawat and Pushpa's endless ego tussle never reaches a conclusive end. Perhaps that will be answered in Pushpa 3, which the makers hint at at the end. It's palatable only to fans of this genre. The film is filled with cringe-worthy moments, which may seem a bit much for a certain section of the audience. Read full review here