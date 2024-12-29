Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is unstoppable! The movie is in its fourth week and continues to dominate the box office figures.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie has been earning impressive numbers from the first day of its release, shattering several records,

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office

Continuing its remarkable performance at the box office, the movie has earned over Rs 1141.35 crore domestically.

As per Sacnilk, the movie has earned phenomenal numbers in the Hindi belt with earnings of over Rs 741.15 crore. Followed by the Telugu version, in which the movie has earned Rs 322.23 crore, while in the Tamil version, the film has made Rs 56.3 crore so far.

The Kannada and Malayalam versions have raked in Rs 7.57 crore and Rs 14.1 crore, respectively.

Not just domestically, but the Pushpa fever has gripped the global market as well with earnings of Rs 1705 core so far. As per the movie's production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is the Highest grosser of Indian cinema.

The makers wrote, ''THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days .''

Despite several releases such as Varun Dhawan's Baby John, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Mohanlal's Barroz, the movies continue to have a stronghold at the box office.

Notably, the sequel to the 2021 movie is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal.

Apart from Arjun, the movie also stars Rashmikha Mandanna as Pushpa Raj's wife Srivalli and Fahaad Fasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat

Pushpa 2 stampede controversy

As the movie continues to gross whopping numbers, Pushpa 2 stampede controversy continues to dominate the headlines. On Dec 13, Allu Arjun was arrested in a case related to the death of a woman named Revathi, who passed away in a stampede. However, the actor was released on interim bail.