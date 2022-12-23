All sexual assault charges against singer Rex Orange County dropped

British singer Rex Orange County is free as all six charges of sexual assault against him have been dropped.

Rex Orange County aka Alexander O’Connor was accused of assaulting a woman six separate times in London over two days last June. After pleading not guilty to all six charges, the singer was released on unconditional bail.

Post the charges, investigations carried on. The singer at the time said that “there is no merit in this case going to trial.” The evidence against Rex County was the accuser’s account, which was contradicted by video footage and the testimony of another person present.

He added, “Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial, not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.

“I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated. I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”