All Quiet on the Western Front wins big at Oscars 2023: Here's everything you need to know

Oscars 2023: Germany's highly acclaimed movie 'All Quite on the Western Front,' was one of the biggest contenders for the 95th Academy Awards. The World War I film, which was the second-most nominated film with nine nods in the top categories, has emerged as the big winner of the evening.



The German drama directed by Edward Berger has won four gold statuettes at the Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.



The film, which has been the top choice of critics ever since its release on Netflix, has been adapted from the 1929 World War I novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The film has been among the front-runners of this award season. And before the Oscars, the film dominated the BAFTA Awards with a record-breaking seven wins, including Best Film, Best Director for Edward Berger, Film Not in the English Language, Cinematography, and Adapted Screenplay, among others.



As the German drama emerged as the big winner of this year's Academy Awards night, here's everything you should know about the film - from the synopsis to the reviews and where the film is streaming.

What is the film all about?

The anti-war drama is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque and tells the heartbreaking story of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer, who joins the army in the hope of defending his nation against France. Enlisting in the army alongside his friends Albert Kropp, Franz Müller, and Ludwig Behm, Erich had dreamed of becoming a hero. But, once he arrives on the ground, it's not what he was thinking all the time, and looking at the reality of war, it turns out to be the most terrifying experience of his life.



The cast of the film

The film stars Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer, Albrecht Schuch as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky, Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp, Moritz Klaus as Franz Müller, Adrian Grünewald as Ludwig Behm, Edin Hasanovic as Tjaden Stackfleet, Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger, Thibault de Montalembert as General Ferdinand Foch, Devid Striesow as General Friedrichs, Andreas Döhler as Lieutenant Hoppe, Sebastian Hülk as Major Von Brixdorf

Raved by the critics -

The film has been critically acclaimed and has a score of 93 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Both timely and timeless, All Quiet on the Western Front retains the power of its classic source material by focusing on the futility of war."