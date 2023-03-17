Alia Bhatt's co-star Gal Gadot wishes actress on birthday, calls her 'ma'

It was Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s 30th birthday as she celebrated with family in London. Ready to resume shoot of her first international feature, Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt was seen smiling in pictures shared on Instagram, as she cut her beautiful birthday cake with family. Celebrities and fans took to their social media to wish the actress and among the big names was Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Gal and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen together in Hollywood film Heart of Stone.

Wishing Alia on her birthday, Gal Gadot wrote, “ma”. In another comment, Gal had written “congratulations” along with a heart emoji and some party confetti icons when Alia Bhatt announced she has become a mother with the birth of her baby girl in November last year. Gal and Alia had met on the sets of Heart of Stone last year when the latter was pregnant with her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

In a previous interview, Alia had also talked about how she was taken good care of while shooting for the film in London and Europe. “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Alia has been busy with work in the last year. She was recently in Kashmir for the shooting of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar. It was earlier scheduled to release in April but will now release on July 28. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

