Alia Bhatt to be honoured with Time 100 Impact Award

Alia Bhatt has had a special 2022- not just personally but professionally as well. On the personal front, she got married to beau Ranbir Kapoor and now the couple is expecting their first child together. Professionally, her films- 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Darlings and 'Brahmastra' were well received by the audience as well as the critics. The star recently added another feather to her cap.



Alia has been announced as one of the recipients of the Time100 Impact Awards which is initiated by Time Magazine annually for achievers from different walks of life.



Alia shared a part of the write-up on her that has been published in Time Magazine on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the write-up, Time described Alia as a "modern woman" with "flaws and all." Alia Bhatt has earned the “modern woman” image for herself, thanks to her powerful and fierce roles, the write-up added.

Alia is currently the undisputed queen of Bollywood. Time and again, she has proved her mettle with super performances in films like 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy', 'Gangubai Kahtiawadi' and the recent 'Darlings'. Not only has she made a name in Bollywood, but she aslo made her foray into south Indian films with a small appearance in 'RRR' and will soon feature in the Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' which co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.



On Tuesday, as she shared her post, Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan was the first one to drop a cute comment under the post. She wrote, "Tadaaaaa."



Alia Bhatt was quoted as saying, “We have a certain societal norm in which we have to be put together, we have to be right, we have to be quiet, we have to be simple, we have to be soft-spoken, we have to be well-dressed.”



Alia Bhatt will be honoured with the Time100 Impact Awards ceremony at the National Gallery Singapore on October 2