Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot are having a blast at Netflix’s Tudum event
Alia dropped glimpses of Heart of Stone promotions in Sao Paulo. She also re-shared Gal Gadot’s posts on the film’s release date. The stars are in Brazil for Netflix’s Tudum event.
Alia Bhatt is in Sao Paulo, Brazil for Netflix's Tudum 2023 event. The event also marks the trailer launch of her highly anticipated Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Along with her, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan are set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming action-packed film. Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix on August 11. The social media exchanges between Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot have showcased their camaraderie. The Tudum event is no exception to this. Fans have been thrilled by the BTS (behind-the-scenes) photos of the event shared by both stars. From Alia Bhatt’s “jet-lagged Barbie” look to Gal Gadot’s revelations about Heart of Stone, take a look at the stars’ Brazil diaries.
Alia Bhatt’s “jet-lagged Barbie” look
Upon her arrival, Alia Bhatt delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating photos from her hotel room. Playfully referring to herself as a "jet-lagged Barbie" in the caption, Alia oozed both charm in her all-pink attire.
For the first day of Heart of Stone promotions, Alia Bhatt effortlessly channelled her inner Barbie with a pink satin ensemble. Sporting a stylish bralette, a chic midi skirt, and an oversized blazer, Alia looked radiant. She completed her look by elegantly tying her hair into a messy bun and opting for minimal makeup and accessories.
What Gal Gadot posted
Apart from sharing her own snaps, Alia Bhatt reposted videos from Gal Gadot. The Wonder Woman star dropped some BTS moments, capturing the excitement of the promotional tour. Expressing her gratitude for the warm welcome from Brazil and Netflix's Tudum event, Gal wrote, "Oi Brasil! Thank for the warm welcome for #HeartofStone on our first day at #Tudum. See you tomorrow! #HeartofStone @netflix."
The clips showcased Gal preparing for interviews, bonding with Alia and Jamie, and building excitement for the film among fans.
Alia Bhatt shared Netflix's post on her Instagram Stories, expressing her enthusiasm with the words, "Let's goooo! #Heartofstone," and tagging Gal Gadot.
Furthermore, she couldn't resist sharing the intriguing poster of Gal Gadot on her Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE has arrived. Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we're dropping the trailer at #TUDUM. I promise it will blow your minds."
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Heart of Stone. The movie features Alia Bhatt in the role of a secret agent.