Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot are having a blast at Netflix’s Tudum event

Alia Bhatt is in Sao Paulo, Brazil for Netflix's Tudum 2023 event. The event also marks the trailer launch of her highly anticipated Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Along with her, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan are set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming action-packed film. Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix on August 11. The social media exchanges between Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot have showcased their camaraderie. The Tudum event is no exception to this. Fans have been thrilled by the BTS (behind-the-scenes) photos of the event shared by both stars. From Alia Bhatt’s “jet-lagged Barbie” look to Gal Gadot’s revelations about Heart of Stone, take a look at the stars’ Brazil diaries.

Alia Bhatt’s “jet-lagged Barbie” look

Upon her arrival, Alia Bhatt delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating photos from her hotel room. Playfully referring to herself as a "jet-lagged Barbie" in the caption, Alia oozed both charm in her all-pink attire.