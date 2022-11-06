Alia and Ranbir spotted at Mumbai hospital as her due date nears

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child very soon. Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year, is expected to deliver her first baby by the end of this month. On Sunday morning, many reports claimed that the 'Highway' actress had been admitted to the hospital for the delivery.



Reports suggested that Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A few hours later, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt confirmed that she's has been admitted to the hospital for delivery. Soon-to-be grandfather told ETimes that he's waiting for 'new sun to rise'.

"Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life," he said.

Viral Bhayani shared a video of a couple's car arriving at the hospital in Mumbai. "#Aliabhatt and #RanbirKapoor arrived at Ambani Hospital on Girgaon at 7:30 am today for delivery."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year after dating for years in Mumbai, at their home. Two months after the wedding, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in June.

No official statement has been released yet, sources have told India Today that Alia and Ranbir visited the hospital for a regular check-up.

Ever since then, Alia resumed the shoot of her Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone,' co-starring Gal Gadot, and after wrapping, she got busy promoting their most-awaited movie, 'Brahmastra.'

And, most recently, she launched her maternity wear brand, Edamama.



Last month, the couple also hosted a baby shower at their home. The intimate event was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, and Riddhima Kapoor and other family members and close friends.

Alia shared some photos from her baby shower showing Ranbir and other family members and captioned the photo,

"Just... love."💛💛."