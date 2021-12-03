Alec Baldwin says wife Hilaria gave him 'a reason to live' in a heartfelt note

The last few months have been tough on Alec Baldwin and his family.



Following the release of his emotional ABC News interview, his first sit-down since the Oct. 21 'Rust' shooting incident, the actor took to his Instagram handle to write a few words of appreciation for his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Sharing a picture of him holding one of the six children in his arms, whom he shares with his wife Hilaria, 37, the actor expressed how much his family means to him: ''No matter what happens to me. ''No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin. These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else.'' he wrote in the caption.

Alec and Hilaria share six children -- Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and 9-month-old daughter Lucia. He's also the father of actress Ireland Baldwin.



During the interview, Alec revealed that he does not feel guilty for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust,' as he explained that he started cocking the gun that killed the cinematographer but did not pull the trigger.



"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is. But I know it's not me," the US actor told ABC in his first major interview. Read more here.