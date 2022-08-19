Akshay Kumar next thriller 'Cuttputlli' to release on Hotstar on this date

Akshay Kumar is all set to enthral us with his cop avatar once again. On Friday, Kumar surprised millions of his fans with the announcement of his new project titled 'Cutputli'.

The thriller will release directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar next month. The trailer of the movie will release tomorrow i.e 20 August and the movie will premiere on September 2.



Along with the announcement, the 'Bell Bottom' actor also shared a small teaser from the psychological thriller that took the excitement bar of the fans a notch higher. The short clips show Akshay's still as a police officer from the movie. Looking at his expression seems like he's trying to solve some mystery case.

The movie has been backed by veteran Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and is directed by 'Bell Bottom' director Ranjit M Tiwari.

''Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow,'' Kumar captioned the post.



The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh.



Looking at Akshay's work front, this year he has many big projects in his bag but not a single movie has performed well on the silver screens and has failed to impress the audience as well, whether it's 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Prithviraj', or 'Raksha Bandhan'.

''#RakshaBandhan is a non-performer... Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays... 5-day total is a complete shocker... Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. #India biz,'' tweeted Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh.