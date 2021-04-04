Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, celebrities wish for his speedy recovery

After Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, fellow actor and friend Riteish Deshmukh wished his `Housefull 3` co-star a speedy recovery from the infection.



"Get well soon Sundi - love you @akshaykumar," the `Ek Villain` actor tweeted, referencing Akshay`s notorious character of Sundi from `Housefull 3.`





Riteish wasn't the only celebrity to wish Kumar a speedy recovery. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also wished the same for the actor.

Akshay ji, wishing you a speedy recovery. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 4, 2021 ×

Nimrat Kaur and Rahul Dev were among the actor's well-wishers on Twitter.



Wishing Covid luck for trying this stunt!!! Speediest recovery and the best of health to you @akshaykumar!!! ✨🙏🏼 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 4, 2021 ×

Wishing you a speedy recovery Akki ... May the force be with you ... Best always — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) April 4, 2021 ×





Kumar, who was currently in Ayodhya shooting for his next mega project 'RamSetu' confirmed the news and has quarantined himself.



Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, ''I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action soon!''.







The 'Bell Bottom' actor has joined the long list of celebrities who have tested positive recently this month including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ashish Vidyarthi tested positive.