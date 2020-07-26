Akshay Kumar is back on set, first actor to resume work as lockdown restrictions ease

With life returning to normalcy amid restrictions easing down, Bollywood celebrities are also getting back to work. The first actor resume work from the A-listers is our very own Akshay Kumar whow has started work on six different TV commercials.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor has started shooting for six different TV commercials, and there are also reports suggesting that the actor is leaving for Scotland for his forthcoming film, 'Bell Bottom'.

With Akshay joining back work, it gives hope to almost 400 technicians who have found instant amid coronavirus crisis.

As a precaution, only 33% of people are working during these shoots to maintain social distancing.

A few days back, Akshay was snapped meeting with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for his upcoming spy-thriller.

Earlier, this month, Aksay shared the star cast of the movie, on his Twitter account and wrote, ''Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month @vashubhagnani @vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @poojafilmsand''.

It will be the first Bollywood film to commence shooting in an international location post the lockdown. The upcoming movie is an espionage thriller set in the 80s. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani. The movie is written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh. The film is set to release on April 2, 2021.