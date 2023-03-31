Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan teaser dropped today, it looks promising

One of the most bankable actors that the industry has at the moment, Ajay Devgn made his move into the OTT space and what a way to welcome the star. He stunned his fans in ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, Applause Entertainment’s adaptation of the British series ‘Luther’. We have seen him as a cop before but the show in its whole was fresh, had lots to offer and packed some amazing acting talents under one roof. Photograph:(Twitter)