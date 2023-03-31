Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan teaser dropped today, it looks promising
Starring Ajay Devgn in a leading role, Maidaan will release on June 23 as fans praised the film's teaser that fropped today.
Maidaan teaser starring Ajay Devgn in a leading role dropped today as it takes us to the ‘Golden era of football’ from the years 1952-1962. The teaser begins with an introduction to the Indian football team in 1952 when we qualified for the Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.
Ajay Devgn will be seen in the role of real-life coach Syed Abdul Rahim. His character gets introduction with the dialogue, “Aaj maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek” as Ajay smokes on the field.
Ajay shared the teaser on social media and wrote, "#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek. A True Story. Teaser out now."
The film will take us through the challenges faced by the Indian team at that time.
Watch Maidaan teaser here:
Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. It's directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Music of the film is by AR Rahman and the movie is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.
Maidaan is set to release on June 23.
