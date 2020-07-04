Ajay Devgn to produce a movie based on Galwan Valley clash

Ajay Devgn is all set to back up a movie based on the violent face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian Soldiers lost their lives.

The news of the actor's new untitled project was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "IT`S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make a film on #GalwanValley clash... The film - not titled yet - will narrate the story of the sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film," he wrote.

The cast of the movie is not been finalised yet. The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP.



Meanwhile, the Devgn next movie 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' will be releasing on an OTT platform, the movie, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, and his awaited sports drama 'Maidaan' is been postponed and is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 13, 2021.