Ajay Devgn teases new film 'Bholaa'; release date announced
Pegged as a story of a one-man army, set in one night, ‘Bholaa’ will release in theatres on March 30, 2023.
Ajay Devgn’s action-drama ‘Bholaa’ teased its first poster today.
Ajay Devgn shared the poster with the caption: "Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023."
The official synopsis of the film is: It's the saga of a man who is fearless. He is undaunting as he sets out to combat drug lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough ride. A father who will fight anyone who comes in the way of his quest to reach his young daughter.
‘Bholaa’ is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Kaithi’. The film released in 2019 which was an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures.