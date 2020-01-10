Ajay Devgn meets MS Dhoni says, 'cricket and films, the uniting religion of India'

Ajay Devgn who is collecting positive reviews over his latest release 'Tanhaji-the Unsung Warrior', recently caught up with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The actor took to Twitter to share a photo from his meeting with 'captain cool' and captioned the post as, "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni".

Netizens also took images of the two superstars and have been sharing the same in the form of memes.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is essaying the role of brave warrior Taanaji Malusare in the flick, while Kajol is essaying the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare. 'Tanhaji' will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old cricketer Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game as he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup last year.

