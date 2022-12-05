After Twitter suspension Kanye West returns on Instagram, calls Elon Musk 'half-Chinese'

On Sunday, the ban was lifted, and as it was expected, West was quick to take aim at the Tesla CEO, who kicked him off the micro-blogging site after the rapper shared a picture of a Nazi symbol with a Jewish star. Not only he took a dig at Elon, but he also mentioned former President of the United States Barak Obama, Jay Z and Mark Zuckerberg in his bizarre post. Taking a harsh dig at Musk, Kanye, who goes by the name Ye, wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?" Have you ever seen his pictures as a child? "Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel, and we have an Elon Musk."

He continued, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons, and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck. "Well, let's not forget about Obama."



Further apologising for using curse words in church, Kanye added, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church, but I don`t have another word for Obama yet." "YE24, let's unify and find out LUAFO."



Kanye captioned the post, "On Jay Z's birthday, the future president of the United States uses Mark Zuckerberg`s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk`s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciaga gate. I call this the theory of everything: Problem solved, praise God."



On December 2, Kanye West was kicked out of Twitter again. for "incitement to violence" with his erratic post. Ye's Twitter suspension came after he confessed his love for Hitler during his appearance on Infowars, the show fronted by theorist Alex Jones,



Confirming his suspension from Twitter, Elon tweeted, "I tried my best." Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. account will be suspended."