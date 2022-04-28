After 'Scam 1992', filmmaker Hansal Mehta starts filming 'Scam 2003'

After helming the successful series 'Scam 1992', filmmaker Hansal Mehta has now started filming 'Scam 2003'. The series is based on 'Abdul Karim Telgi'. 'Scam 1992' was based on Harshad Mehta.



Mehta took to Instagram and shared a photograph of a clapperboard."And we rolled today...Rock it my friend Tushar Hiranandani (director of Scam 2003)," he captioned the post.

Tentatively titled 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi', the show is adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary authored by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh.



It revolves around the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The cast has not been revealed yet.