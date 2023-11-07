After Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif falls victim to Deepfake | Viral pic

Just days after a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna sent shockwaves through the film industry, another digitally manipulated image, this time featuring Katrina Kaif from her upcoming film Tiger 3, has surfaced online.

The original image depicts the Bollywood star engaged in a fight scene with a Hollywood stuntwoman, both clad in towels. However, the altered version, which has gone viral, shows Kaif wearing a low-cut white bralette and matching bottoms instead of the towel. This image manipulation was executed using AI tools, which have the capacity to modify and superimpose individuals' faces onto videos and images, often resulting in misleading or fabricated content.

Social media platforms have been flooded with angry reactions to Katrina's deepfake image. Many users expressed strong disapproval of the image manipulation, with one commenting, "Katrina Kaif's towel scene from Tiger 3 gets morphed. The deepfake picture is garnering attention, and it's really shameful. AI is a great tool, but using it to morph women is an outright criminal offence. I feel disgusted." Meanwhile, another wrote, "This needs to stop, shameful."

A third user commented, "Deepfake is really scary! I need to take precautions, I think!" The sentiment was echoed by a fourth user who stated, "I completely agree with her. AI is becoming increasingly dangerous day by day."

In Rashmika Mandanna's case, a deepfake video featured a woman dressed in black entering an elevator. However, her face had been digitally altered to resemble the actor's face. Several social media users quickly identified that the video was fake, highlighting the rapid spread of "unreliable" information on the internet. Even Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action against the dissemination of the morphed video. Rashmika herself described the situation as "extremely scary."

The widespread use of deepfake technology has not gone unnoticed by authorities. In response to the viral deepfake video, the Indian government has issued a reminder to social media platforms to enforce rules and regulations, as concerns grow over the use of Artificial Intelligence to disseminate disinformation.

Taking to X, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote, "PM Narendra Modi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet."