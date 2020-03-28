After 'Ramayan', DD to bring back Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', 'Byomkesh Bakshi' to TV

After the re-telecast of `Ramayan`, now Doordarshan will bring back more of its popular shows on TV including `Circus` starring Shah Rukh Khan, and `Byomkesh Bakshi` featuring Rajit Kapur.



National broadcaster Doordarshan on Saturday announced the return amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown.

The announcement was made on the channel's official twitter handle. "Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk`s #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational," the tweet read.

The 90's show was helmed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah. 'Circus' was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest roles on TV. The show also starred Pawan Malhotra, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Gowariker, in significant roles.

The channel also tweeted about the return of Rajit Kapur's 'Byomeksh Bakshi`,"MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever!Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi in few minutes at 11 am only on @DDNational". The show star

Earlier on Friday, the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the national broadcaster Doordarshan has decided to re-telecast the mythological series, `Ramayana` on public demand.



India is been under complete lockdown amid coronavirus scare. Over 800 positive cases have been reported so far.