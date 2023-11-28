After apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to sue Leo co-star Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan, the actor whose derogatory comments about co-star Trisha sparked a firestorm, is now reportedly pursuing legal action against her. Following his controversial remarks, which drew widespread condemnation for their sexist nature, Khan initially extended an apology to Trisha, but the situation has since taken a sharp turn.

In a conversation exclusive to IndiaToday.in, Khan revealed his intent to file a defamation case against Trisha, citing his dissatisfaction with the unfolding events. "We are doing it (filing defamation case) today. We have prepared all the documents. (My) lawyer will share all other information later today at 4’o clock. He will meet the press," Khan stated firmly.

The actor's initial apology, perceived by many as an attempt at reconciliation, now seems irrelevant to him. "It is the biggest joke," Khan stated dismissively, referring to his prior apology in the wake of the controversy.

Trisha, on the other hand, responded to the situation with a cryptic social media post, stating, "To err is human, to forgive is divine," while avoiding direct mention of Khan's name. Her subtle yet composed reaction seems to underscore her stance amidst this legal escalation.

The fallout from Khan's remarks hasn't been limited to social media exchanges and apologies. The Chennai police have taken action, filing a case against him under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman).

The controversy began when Khan made derogatory comments about Trisha during a press conference, provoking widespread backlash from both the public and industry figures.

Answering the journo's question, Mansoor had said, "They are not giving me villain roles. They don't let me rape! I had intended to speak about this at Leo (success meet), but I did not as I felt some might turn it into a controversy. I was very eager when I heard I'd be acting with Trisha."