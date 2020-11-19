Adipurush: Makers reveal release date of Prabhas starrer

Prabhas Photograph:( Twitter )
The Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush; will feature Prabhas in the titular role.
Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ that has courted several controversies is now set for 2022 release as makers confirm the release date of the mega budget production.
The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.
A new poster was shared today as Prabhas wrote, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries."
Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage. pic.twitter.com/KkxZvIUxNx— T-Series (@TSeries) November 19, 2020
It is a multilingual film that is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.