Adipurush: Makers reveal release date of Prabhas starrer

WION Web Team New Delhi Nov 19, 2020, 12.39 PM(IST)

Prabhas Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush; will feature Prabhas in the titular role. 

Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ that has courted several controversies is now set for 2022 release as makers confirm the release date of the mega budget production. 

The Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush; will feature Prabhas in the titular role. 

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. 

A new poster was shared today as Prabhas wrote, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries."

×

It is a multilingual film that is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. 

Topics

Read in App