Adipurush box office: Prabhas' movie witnesses a major drop on Monday

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush got an outstanding response at the box office on the first weekend of its release, despite the poor reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, on Monday, a massive drop was witnessed in the collection of the movie.



Made with a hefty budget of Rs 500 crore, the film crossed the Rs 375 crore mark in the first four days of its release.



The mega-budget movie, which is an onscreen adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana, an ancient Hindu epic, has been facing a massive backlash for many reasons. Some are calling the movie controversial for its cringe-worthy dialogues, while others have called the movie a poor cartoon film due to its bad VFX.

Box office numbers drop:

In the first four days of release, the movie got a thunderous response from the audience. However, on Monday, a big drop of 75 per cent was witnessed.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. Hindi version. #India biz.'' THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023 × As per the reports, the movie collected over Rs 35 crore on Monday. Looking at the total collection, the movie earned Rs 140 crore on day 1 and Rs 100 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The total collection of the first four days is Rs 375 crore.

Looking at the big drop, seems like the backlash and the negative word of mouth around the movie has finally started affecting the movie's box office collection.



Adipurush backlash

Prabhas starrer mythological drama has faced a huge backlash over its poor VFX and CGI work, the way they presented the deities in the movie and the cringe-worthy dialogues. The public, many big politicians and celebrities have come forward to express their displeasure with the movie.

On Sunday, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's hit daily soap Ramayan on India's national broadcaster Doordarshan in the late 1980s, shared his views on the movie.

During his interview with the Indian news channel ABP, the actor said that ''it is not done'' to turn the Ramayan into a ''Hollywood ki cartoon film''.

While he has not seen the movie yet, the viral clips from the movie were enough to bother him. ''The audience has given its verdict," he said.

Adipurush review: Ramayana gets a VFX makeover