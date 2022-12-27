Adele's fortune grows by $13.8 million as she releases first album in 5 years

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE, professionally known by the mononym Adele, reportedly added $13.8 million to her fortune last year after releasing '30', which was her first album in five years. According to the latest reports, her company Melted Stone Ltd had reserves of $18 million in 2021, which was just $4.2 million in 2020. All thanks to cash pouring in from royalties.

However, her firm A Adkins Touring Ltd, which looks after live music, made a loss of approximately $100,000. But, it would have made millions this year, owing to her live shows in London's Hyde Park and her money-spinning residency in Las Vegas.

Her album '30' came out in November last year. It ranked on several charts for months and turned out to be a hit album.

Meanwhile, Adele has been opening up to her fans about her deepest emotions on social media and sometimes, even on stage. During a concert in Las Vegas this month, she wept as she spoke about the importance of having good friends "when relationships fall apart". She also told the crowd that she was "so scared and nervous" to take over the stage.

The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer shared, "I just see so many groups of friends that come in here - loving an artist or loving a song that's how I became so close to some of my friends so watching you bring it all with your friends is just so moving to me."

"When relationships fall apart whether you're married or not it's really difficult and it's really traumatic so keep your friends close to you because they're better than any man, they're better than any woman. Friends are for life. Thank you for the little whine", she added.

