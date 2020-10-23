Adele's American accent in 'Saturday Night Live' is on point, watch promo

Known for her powerful voice, Adele dons a new role in the upcoming episode of 'Saturday Night Live'. The Grammy award winning singer will turn host on the show for the first time.



The singer gave fans a glimpse of what to expect as she shared the SNL promo on Thursday afternoon.



The video shows the other guests as well- Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. along with Adele. Kate can be seen trying her English accent with Adele shows off her best American accent in return. The singer is pretty accurate with her take.

Watch the trailer here:

Host: Adele

Music: H.E.R.

You: Watching this Saturday pic.twitter.com/OThWWK7Msd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2020 ×

"Oh my god, no worries girlfriend," she says, and it's not bad! Maybe we'll even get a whole sketch of it on Saturday where Adele will only showing her comic timing while H.E.R will be the musical guest.