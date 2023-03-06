Adele signs a bride's wedding dress during LA concert, watch the viral video here

Adele is the queen of millions of hearts and can do anything to make her fans happy. Recently, the British songwriter made the wedding day of the newlyweds extra special as she gave the couple a memory that they will cherish forever.



Last weekend, Adele was giving a mindblowing performance at the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace, when she spotted the newlyweds Gaby and Evans.



The couple showed up at Adele's concert right after the ceremony in their wedding attire. After spotting their outfit, Adele stopped and walked close to the couple and asked "Did you just get married, You got married today? Congratulations!"



In no time, Evans took the marker out of his pocket and requested Adele to autograph Gaby's dress. Without taking a pause during her performance, Adele sweetly gave the autograph on the bride's white gown.



The heartwarming moment was captured on the phone.

Gaby, who is a makeup artist, shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Weekends with Adele ✨ My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us 🥰."



Later, Adele also shared a photo of the adorable moment on her Instagram account. In the photo, the 'Hello' singer is gently holding the bride's hand and the couple is looking adorably at the singer.