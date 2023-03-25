Actress Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, urges people to 'mask-up'

Actress Pooja Bhatt has tested Covid-19 positive. On Friday, Bhatt shared the news on her Twitter handle as she shared a video of the first covid lockdown showing young children banging utensils.

Reacting to the video, the Sadak actress wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time.''

Further, she urged people to mask up and be careful, as the covid is still there, Bhatt wrote, ''Mask up, people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully, I shall be back on my feet soon.''

And exactly 3 yrs later,I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon 🙏 https://t.co/WmNV6dH97n — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 24, 2023 ×

This is the second time Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19.



Soon after she shared her diagnosis, fans started wishing her a speedy recovery.



''Be well soon, Pooja. Binge on anything and everything. it’s a free pass!'' a Twitter user wrote.



''Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy'', another fan wrote.



Before Pooja, actress and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19. Kirron tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself

tested."



In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.