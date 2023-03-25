ugc_banner

Actress Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, urges people to 'mask-up'

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Before Pooja Bhatt, actress and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19. Kirron tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.''
 

Actress Pooja Bhatt has tested Covid-19 positive. On Friday, Bhatt shared the news on her Twitter handle as she shared a video of the first covid lockdown showing young children banging utensils. 

Reacting to the video, the Sadak actress wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time.''

Further, she urged people to mask up and be careful, as the covid is still there, Bhatt wrote, ''Mask up, people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully, I shall be back on my feet soon.''

×

This is the second time Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19.

Soon after she shared her diagnosis, fans started wishing her a speedy recovery.

''Be well soon, Pooja. Binge on anything and everything. it’s a free pass!'' a Twitter user wrote.

''Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy'', another fan wrote.   

Before Pooja, actress and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19. Kirron tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself
tested."

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which also starred Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. 

RELATED

Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso reportedly fired after breaching contract for Oscar-nominated film

Kanye West is back on Instagram! Rapper sparks epic meme fest with another post about Jews

John Wick 4 director wants Jason Momoa, Cilian Murphy in future entries

Topics