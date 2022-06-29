Actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away in Chennai 

Meena and Vidyasagar during their wedding ceremony Photograph:( Twitter )

South Indian actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar died in Chennai on Monday night due to a severe lung infection. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for the last few months and was being treated for the infection. Reports suggest that Vidyasagar had lung ailments for a long time and his condition had deteriorated after a recent COVID-19 infection. 

Actress Meena married businessman Vidyasagar in 2009 and the couple shares a daughter- Nainika- together.

Several prominent cinema artists from the South Indian film industry paid condolences to Meena. 

Veteran star Sarath Kumar expressed his grief to the bereaved family and tweeted, "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace." 

Actress Meena started her career as a child artist and became a prominent face in south cinema in the 1990s and 2000s. The actress has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Her recent hits include 'Drishyam 1' and 'Drishyam 2'. Meena was last seen in the Telugu film 'Son of India'. 

