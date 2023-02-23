Actress Maanvi Gagroo marries comedian Kumar Varun a month after announcing engagement

Indian actress Maanvi Gagroo, mostly known for her roles in OTT shows like Four More Shots Please and others, married comedian Kumar Varun on Thursday. Maanvi announced her engagement last month but had not revealed her fiance's name at the time of the announcement. On Thursday, she took most of her fans by surprise as she and Varun shared photos of their intimate wedding ceremony. Only close friends and family members of the couple were present at the wedding ceremony. Congratulatory messages poured in as soon as the couple shared the happy news on Instagram.



For her big day, Maanvir opted for a red lace saree with a matching veil. She kept her hair loose and wore polki diamond jewellery to complete her look. Her groom, Kumar Varun wore a beige sherwani and turban.



"In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi," the couple captioned the post as they shared wedding photos.