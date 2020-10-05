Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd dies of a shooting incident in Atlanta: Reports

Tony nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd has died in a shooting incident in Atlanta, US. According to reports, the police stated that Byrd died of multiple gunshot wounds to his back.



The Atlanta Police is still working on the case, as per a report in Fox News and trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Reps for the police department stressed that all information is "preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light."



According to Craig Wyckoff who was Byrd's friend, eyewitness accounts stated that the 70-year-old actor got into an argument at a store before driving home.



The person Byrd argued with followed the actor home and allegedly shot Byrd three times in the back, killing him.

Writer-director Spike Lee, who frequently worked with Byrd, also shared the news on Instagram.



"I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia," he wrote alongside a still of Byrd in the film "Clockers." "Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd," Lee wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo of the actor.

The filmmaker also shared a handful of scenes from 'Clockers' featuring Byrd on Instagram.



Byrd was also known for his roles in 'Set It Off,' 'He Got Game','Ray' and others. The star was nominated for a Tony in 2003 for his performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.'