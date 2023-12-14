Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after wrapping up a shoot in Mumbai, India, on Thursday evening. Talpade, 47, was quickly taken to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area.

As per the reports, the actor underwent an angioplasty at around 10 pm. The hospital authorities have confirmed that Talpade's condition is stable and he's doing fine now.

"He was admitted late in the evening and the procedure happened at around 10 pm. He is now doing fine and should be discharged in a few days," the hospital confirmed, per India Today.

Talpade suffered a heart attack at his home after wrapping up the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle. As per HT, the source has told the outlet that Talpade was doing fine throughout the day.

“He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” added the source.

No official statement has been released from the actor's family.

Shreyas is best known for his comic roles in Hindi and Marathi films. He has been around in the industry for a very long period and has been part of many critical and commercial hit films. Over the years, Talpade has been part of many films like Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Returns, Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, Housefull 2, Simmba and others,

Shreyas will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third film of the comedy franchise Welcome. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, Daler Mehndi, and Mika Singh. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

He's also part of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. The actor will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the movie.