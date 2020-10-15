Actor Faraaz Khan battling for life; Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt offer financial aid

Bollywood actor Faraz Khan, son of veteran actor Yusuf Khan is battling for life. The 90's actor, who is suffering from a neurological disorder is admitted to a hospital in Bangalore and is in need of Rs 25 lakh for his treatment.



Actor's brother Fahmaan Khan asked for financial help and set up a fundraising platform for financial support while speaking to an agency, the actor said, "Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50% chances of his survival."



As the news surfaced on Internet, many stars extended help to the actor. Pooja Bhatt, in a tweet on Wednesday, urged everyone to make their contribution and also revealed that she had done her bit.



"Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," tweeted Pooja Bhatt.

Salman Khan too has ofefred help and is reportedly paying his medical bills. Actor Kashmera Shah praised the 'Dabangg' actor as she wrote on Instagram, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.''

Faraaz starred in films like 'Fareb', 'Dulhan Banoo Main Teri' and many more. He was last seen in a 2005 film called 'Chand Bujh Gaya'. He also featured in many TV shows like 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Raat Hone Ko Hai' and 'Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka'.