Actor Dileep's plea in actress abduction case dismissed by trial court

Malayalam actor Dileep's petition in the actress abduction case has been dismissed by the trial court in Kochi, Kerela. The actor sought discharge in the actress abduction case.



The court`s decision came after the prosecution, during the hearing, requested the court to reject the petition of Dileep, an accused in the case. Dileep will have to face the trial in the case that has begun recently.

Sources revealed that following trial court's decision, the actor will now move the Kerala High Court.

According to the allegations, an actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in connection with the case in July 2017 and after being lodged in jail for several weeks, he secured bail.

Dileep was named as a conspirator in the case and charged with revenge crime.

After securing bail, Dileep has been trying to delay the trial in the case, through legal submissions, even before the apex court.

In December 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that Dileep would not get a copy of the memory card containing footage of an alleged sexual assault.

The actor then approached the trial court which refused his demand for a copy of the records, but he and his representative were given permission to examine the records.