Actor Arun Govil shares his views on Prabhas' Adipurush, calls it ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’

Prabhas' Adipurush has been facing massive backlash ever since its release. People have been continuously bashing Om Raut's movie, and in a modern way, he has presented the Indian epic Ramayana. On Sunday, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's hit daily soap Ramayana in the late 1980s, shared his views on the movie.

It's been more than 35 years since the Ramayana was aired on Doordarshan, but Govil's portrayal of Lord Ram has still been considered classic and evergreen. Govil's remark on Adipurush - Talking about the movie, Govil expressed his displeasure with the movie and the way it has been presented in. During his interview with the Indian news channel ABP, the actor said that ''it is not done'' to turn the Ramayana into a ''Hollywood ki cartoon film''.

While he has not seen the movie yet, the viral clips from the movie were enough to bother him. ''The audience has given its verdict," he said.

''What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes,'' the actor said.

While talking, he also shared that he had a word with the producers of the movie after the teaser was released and shared his suggestion. He also said that it's inappropriate to compare modernism and mythology in relation to an epic like the Ramayana, per HT.



Ramanand Sagar's son, Prem Sagar, said that ‘makers tried to make a Marvel film’ Expressing his disappointment, the late director's son said that Om Raut has tried to make a ''Marvel movie'.'



In his recent interview, Prem said, "Om Raut has tried to make a Marvel film. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) did take some creative liberties while making the Ramayana but he understood Lord Ram. He read various scriptures and then made a few changes, but never messed around with facts.

Adipurush makers to alter dialogue in the movie after backlash

After receiving huge flak within two days of its release, the makers of the high-budget movie decided to alter the controversial dialogue of the film.

The makers issued a statement stating that ''valuing the input of the public, they had decided to change the controversial dialogue of the movie.''

''Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering the hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues – Valuing the input of the public and the audience.''

