Actor Anshuman Jha and wife Sierra are pregnant! Baby due in March 2024

Anshuman Jha, who was seen in Lakadbaggha-1 earlier this year, has an exciting 2024 to look forward to. Other than his acting career's most ambitious film as a leading man in Hari Om with Raghuvir Yadav and his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, he is all set to excel on the personal front and embrace parenthood with open arms along with his athlete-writer-chef wife Sierra. The couple is expecting their first baby in March 2024.

Much like their wedding, they threw a very private baby shower with their close friends before jetting off to New York for Christmas & New Year.

The baby will be born in America as Sierra's mother is there. Anshuman lost his mother & father in 2020 & he often stresses the importance of having grandparents around in childhood.

Anshuman Jha says, "Having your mom around is critical at this time - for the mother and the child. I wish my mom was around. And Sierra is blessed to have her mom and dad by her side."