/Accused involved in Elvish Yadav house firing case arrested in police encounter

An accused behind the firing incident at the controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram last week has been apprehended by Faridabad police during a police encounter. The accused, identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, is a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad.

According to a report by Indian news agency ANI, Ishu Gandhi fired over half a dozen rounds from an automatic pistol at the Faridabad Crime Branch team during the encounter. In retaliation, police shot him in the leg and subsequently arrested him and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

On August 17, three unidentified miscreants on motorcycles began firing outside Elvish Yadav's house. They fired more than two dozen rounds around 5.30 AM; however, several of them hit the ground along with the first floor, but Yadav lives on the second floor.

Elvish Yadav was not at his residence

Surprisingly, Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing, and no one was injured. Following the incident, the father of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Ram Avtar Yadav, also confirmed that three miscreants fired around 25–30 rounds at their residence in Gurugram.

“The police administration is doing its job well. Our family was present at home when the Firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. We believe the police are working properly. Around 25-30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible, he said, according to the news agency PTI.