Abhishek Banerjee's 'Vakeel Babu' to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival 2022

He is known for playing myriad roles on the screen including the chilling Hathoda Tyagi in 'Pataak Lok' and now actor Abhishek Banerjee is in news for a short film called 'Vakeel Babu' that is all to premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022.



Recently the actor, took to his social media while he shared the joy of his short film 'Vakeel Babu' getting selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. He is seen playing the role of a lawyer. The actor described the narrative of the film in the caption while describing the joy of travelling to the New York Indian film festival for the USA premier -

"Happy to share that our Film is travelling places ❤️❤️ Presenting our latest film - Vakeel Babu! We're so excited to share the poster for our recent short film, #VakeelBabu.

The film is directed by Sumit Purohit (Scam 1993, BAFTA Breakthrough Honoree 2020-21) and stars Abhishek Banerjee, Bhamini Oza Gandhi (esteemed Gujarati and Hindi TV and theatre actor) and Lovleen Mishra (Raees, Little Things, Amu and more).

The film traces the journey of Shiraz Hassan (played by Banerjee) as he rediscovers his purpose in the judicial system after being distracted with chasing success through his digital video channel.

Emerging from in-depth, on-ground research on the legal challenges for victims of gender-based violence (GBV), #VakeelBabu aims to drive conversation on the essential role lawyers play in the lives of clients seeking justice against gender-based violence, specifically domestic violence.

Also, absolutely thrilled to share that we are travelling to the prestigious stage of @nyindianfilmfest for our USA premiere.



#VakeelBabu is a film is close to our hearts, and we’re proud to see it go places. Here's to championing more stories at Civic Studios with partners like @traintripper Train Tripper Films that empower us to build a better world!".

