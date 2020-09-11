Abhishek Bachchan urges people to wear masks, says 'Don't take this virus lightly'

A month after recovering from coronavirus, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Friday to urge fans to wear a mask. The actor advised his followers not to "take this virus lightly".

Explaining the importance, the actor shared a video message on his Instagram profile, where he was spotted wearing a mask.



"Whenever you go out, or you are with somebody, keep your mask on guys. It`s important, don`t take it lightly. Be safe," the 44-year-old actor said.



Abhishek Bachchan was the last member of the Bachchan family to return home from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He tested negative for coronavirus on August 8. He was admitted to a Mumbai`s hospital along with father, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on July 11 after testing positive for the virus and since then he was under treatment.

Besides the father-son duo, the other members of Bachchan family -- Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested COVID-19 positive on July 12. The two were in home quarantine initially but was later shifted to the same hospital.



On July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.



On August 2, Big B shared the news of his testing negative for COVID-19 on social media and extended gratitude to the legion of fans and admirers for their undying support and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times.