Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are putting separation rumours to rest. On Friday (Dec 20), Aish and Abhishek appeared together for the second consecutive day at their daughter Aaradhya's annual day event.

A day after the couple stepped out with Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan, they had again made a joint appearance. But, today they were accompanied by Aish's mother Brinda Rai.

As per the videos going viral, the couple arrived at the venue together. In a clip, the Guru actor was seen stepping out of his vehicle, followed by his wife Aish and her mother Brinda.

Aish held her mother's hands as she and Abhishek escorted her and they walked inside the venue. In the clip, Abhishek is dressed in an olive-green co-ord set with a blue shirt. While Aishwarya wore an all-black outfit comprising of a black shirt and jeggings. Her signature red lipstick was the highlight of her look.

On Thursday (Dec 19), Aishwarya and Abhishek were joined by Amitabh Bachchan for Aaradhya's performance. The rare appearance of the Bachchan came amid Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation rumours.

As per the videos, the trio had a great time at the annual event as they enjoyed Aaradhya's Christmas-themed performance. Beaming with joy, mommy Aishwarya was seen recording her daughter's performance with a bright smile on her face.

In another video, the couple was seen dancing with the other kids of the school to Shah Rukh Khan's famous song ''Deewangi Deewangi'' from Om Shanti Om.

The rumours about their divorce have been dominating for a month now. However, the gossip intensified earlier this year after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived at a high-profile wedding separately.

Abhishek made an appearance with his father Amitabh and mother Jaya Bachchan along with other family members. It was also speculated that the actress might have dropped Bachchan surname as she was introduced at an event in Dubai as 'Aishwarya Rai'.