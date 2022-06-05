Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya stole the IIFA night with their dance moves!

IIFA night was all about Bachchans! Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter Aradgya took all the limelight of the grand night as they grooved together. After making head turns on the IIFA green carpet where a couple walked hand in hand in black outfits, Abhishek gave an energetic performance and make it a memorable one that will surely go down the history.



After his performance, the 'Dasvi' actor ended his performance with a twist as he come down from the stage to shake some legs with his lovely daughter and beautiful wife.

The video, which has taken the internet by storm shows Bachchan dancing to Ranveer Singh's hit song 'Tattad Tattad' in front of Aishwarya and Aradhya, who is sitting in the front row. Both of them followed Bahchan's energetic steps with lots of hooting while sitting.



The video was shared on IIFA's official account, ''The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts.#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #Sportsbuzz #EtihadArena #RajshreeElaichi #Josh #Dailyhunt #ColorsTv.''



Watch the video here:

Reacting to the impromptu video, fans flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, “Beautifull.” Another one added, “You all are very adorable as a family.”



Aishwarya was looking breathtaking in a black dress with floral embroidery, while Abhishek was looking dapper in a black tuxedo. However, during the performance, he changed his outfit and was wearing shinning sherwani.