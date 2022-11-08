Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie says her heart is 'completely broken' after singer's death

Melanie Martin, who shares an 11-month-old baby boy Prince with late singer Aaron Carter, is finally baring her soul and revealing her true emotions about the singer and her baby daddy's untimely and shocking death. Speaking to a publication, the 30-year-old model revealed how devasted she is after her ex-fiancé's death and that she now plans to raise their son Prince as a single mother.

Speaking to People, Martin said, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him. He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

She continued, "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son." While concluding, she said that she feels "devasted".

Previously, Martin gave a statement to the Associated Press and asked everyone to respect her and her family's privacy. "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated," she told the publication via a statement.

Martin had also shared a video of herself crying hysterically in a car, seemingly after hearing the news.

Also read: Chris Evans declared sexiest man alive by People magazine

Aaron Carter was found dead at his Palmdale, California home in his bathtub on Saturday. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. However, according to initial reports, foul play is not suspected.

Watch WION live here!