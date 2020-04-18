Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' likely to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Aamir Khan 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is likely release next year.



In an interview with a news agency, movie writer Atul Kulkarni hinted that movie is likely to be pushed to the next year due to coronavirus outbreak.

No official announcement has been made by the filmmakers about the release date so far. The movie is slated to release during Christmas this year.



Advait Chandan directorial is a remake of Tom Hanks 1994 movie 'Forrest Gump'. In the movie, Aamir is seen playing a Sikh and the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role.



Release date of several big-budget movies like Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Ranveer Singh '83' have been postponed due to pandemic.