Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opens up about her battle with depression

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there has been a lot of discussion around mental health. Saturday was World Mental Health day and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan revealed that she has suffered from clinical depression for years but is now doing okay.



Ira shared a video on Instagram in which she talked about her battle with mental health. Ira began the video by saying, ''Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now''.

Ira also said that she has been wanting to do more to spread awareness around mental health, '' For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do''.

''I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"



"Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?" Ira ended the video.

Ira, 23, made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides 'Medea' in 2019.



Ira is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta daughter, with whom he also shares a son named Junaid. Aamir is currently married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and shares eight-year-old son named Azad with her.