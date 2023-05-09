A website will pay $1000 to anyone who will watch all Fast and Furious films. Here's why

A website is apparently paying you to watch films. Actually, not just any film but the Fast and Furious films. FinanceBuzz is offering anyone $1000 to watch all the Fast and Furious films starring Vin Diesel. The aim of this exercise is to track damages from every car crash that occurs in each film. According to the offer, the contest winner will be required to carefully note every car crash that results in damage, the extent of the damage and what cars are involved.

A news release on the website reads, ''Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X on May 19, we're looking for someone to watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise. That's more than 20 hours of the NOS-fueled saga, during which you'll track damages from all the car crashes. Our team will use your findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise's reckless driving.

We'll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. As a bonus, you'll get a healthy education about the value of family.''

While watching the film, one has to track whether these damages have increased or decreased over the franchise’s history. The claims adjuster's findings will be used to estimate the insurance impact of the global billion-dollar franchise's reckless driving. The company says it will also include the winner's notes for an upcoming story.

People in the US can apply to this till May 19. The winner will be announced on May 26. The selected person will have two weeks to finish binge-watching the movies after selection.

The next film from the franchise, Fast & Furious 10 will be called Fast X and is slated to be released on May 19, 2023. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film follows Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) as he attempts to protect his family from Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). The film also stars Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.